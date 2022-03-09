Texas Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old who left with unknown man

Burnet police are searching for a missing 11-year-old runaway who is believed to be in danger with an unknown man.

Police said on Monday that information provided as part of the ongoing investigation has led investigators to believe the child may be in danger. The police department issued a statewide Amber alert for Helen May Marie Pierce.

"The department is currently working in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies in the state to locate the child who reportedly left her home willingly with an unknown male in a gray 4-door sedan," said police.

The Amber Alert was issued due to the age of the child and the circumstances surrounding this case, police said.

Anyone with information about Pierce or her whereabouts should immediately contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (512) 756-8080