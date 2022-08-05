Texas A&M alum joins astronauts launching into space

A Texan and former Aggie participated in Blue Origin's most recent expedition to space Thursday.

Coby Cotton, the founder of and a shooter with the Frisco-based American comedy and sports group Dude Perfect, was one of six individuals launched into space Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in West Texas.

Blue Origin, founded by Amazon's co-creator Jeff Bezos, with the Challenger Center, Club for the Future and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronauts launched the association's sixth human spaceflight and its 22nd flight with the New Shepard program.

Blue Origin said in a statement Wednesday the 22nd New Shepard's mission was a success with many firsts.

“It's been just over a year since New Shepard’s first human flight, and we have now flown 31 humans above the Kármán line," said Phil Joyce, senior vice president of the New Shepard program. "Thank you to these early pioneers in helping us realize our vision of millions of people living and working in space for the benefit of Earth.”

Blue Origin was founded to discover and use the resources available in space to help preserve the planet from polluting industries.

Cotton graduated from Texas A&M University in 2010 cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts.