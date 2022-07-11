Texas 5-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning in pond over weekend

A 5-year-old Texas boy has been hospitalized in a near-drowning over the weekend after his father found him in a pond.

Nacogdoches County deputies and emergency responders responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 800 block of CR 250 on Saturday. The 5-year-old boy was pulled after he accidentally become submerged, authorities said he did not know how to swim.

"As of Sunday, the boy was in stable condition at Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands," said authorities. "The boy’s father found him in the pond and pulled him from it after family members said they could not locate him around the home."

Texas DPS troopers and a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy both performed CPR on the child and were able to revive him before medical professionals arrived on the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

"The thoughts and prayers of the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office are with the boy and his family during this difficult time," said the sheriff's office. "This unfortunate incident was the second life-threatening water incident of the weekend, after the accidental drowning death of James Wilson."

In case of emergencies, the American Red Cross offers CPR classes, information can be found here.

"Please exercise caution around all bodies of water and pay close attention to children swimming or playing near water," said the sheriff's office.