Texas 14-year-old declared missing: Report

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities have reported 14-year-old Linette De Santiago of San Antonio missing.

De Santiago was reportedly last seen in San Antonio on June 10, per a report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

A description of what De Santiago was last seen wearing was not provided.

De Santiago is of Hispanic origin with brown hair and brown eyes.

She stands at 5 feet and 1 inch and is approximately 125 pounds.

Those who have seen her or have whereabouts regarding her disappearance or whereabouts are urged to contact NCMEC at 1-(800)-843-5678. 911 or the San Antonio Police Department is available at (210)-207-7273.