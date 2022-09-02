Texans visit Uvalde High to surprise football team with new uniforms

The Houston Texans visited Uvalde High School on Friday to surprise the football team with new uniforms ahead of their home opener.

"As part of their trip, the Texans announced they are outfitting the Uvalde Coyotes football team with new uniforms with help from Nike," said the team.

Following the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, the Texans said they donated $400,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund.

The team said they will continue to support the Uvalde community by wearing a "Uvalde Strong" decal on their helmets. The decals will be worn when the Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener next Sunday, Sept. 11. at NRG Stadium.