Texans over 50 can receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15

Texans over the age of 50 will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15.

The Texas Department of State Health Services made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Previously, only those over the age of 65 or who suffered from a medical condition were eligible to receive the vaccine.

“We’ve seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. “Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system.”

Those 50 and up will be considered as Phase 1C. For more information, click here.