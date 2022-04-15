Texans able to purchase tax-free items during 2022 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday

Texans will be able to purchase certain items tax-free during the 2022 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday and ahead of the severe weather season.

The sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 and end at midnight on Monday, April 25. Shoppers will save more than $1.5 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

“Whether it’s fires, freezing temperatures or tornadoes, severe weather conditions can strike at any time, so it is important that families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations.”

No limit is placed on the number of qualifying items, and no exemption certificate is needed to claim the exemption.

"During the holiday you can buy qualifying emergency preparation supplies in-store, online, by telephone, mail, custom order, or any other means," said the comptroller's office. "The sale of the item must take place during the specific period."

A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found here.