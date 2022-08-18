Texan employed at apartment charged with burglary of unit & sexual assault of child

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man residing in and employed at an apartment complex was arrested for burglary and sexual assault after he allegedly broke into a young child's bedroom and entered her bed while naked.

On August 9, 25-year-old Junior Sierra broke into an apartment located on West Montfair Boulevard in Montgomery County and entered the bed of a female child while naked, officials said. The child was found to be naked from the waist down.

The parents of the child discovered Sierra lying with the child after hearing noises from their apartment. The parents called law enforcement and restrained him, officials said.

Special Victims Unit detectives from the sheriff's office determined Sierra was an employee who also lived in the apartment complex.

Sierra was charged with the first-degree felony of burglary of a habitation, with intent to commit a sex offense, and is currently booked into the Montgomery County Jail.