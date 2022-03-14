Watch
Temple police investigate shots fired, no suspects

Posted at 2:54 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 15:54:43-04

Temple police are investigating a shots fired call Monday afternoon, no suspects or injuries have been reported at this time.

Police said officers dispatched around 12:20 p.m. to the area of Birdcreek Drive for the shots fired call, and while canvassing the area they heard a discharge of firearms in the 2400 block of South 61st Street.

No suspects or injuries have been reported in relation to the incident at this time, said Temple police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (254) 298-5500.

