Temple ISD superintendent recognized at state capitol for 'conservative' values

AUSTIN, Texas — Temple ISD's superintendent is being recognized at the state capitol for his "conservative" values.

Dr. Bobby Ott was honored this Wednesday in both chambers of the Texas State Legislature.

In the first part of his recognition, Ott was honored by District 55 Representative Hugh Shine with House Resolution 9.

“Dr. Bobby Ott is a public school superintendent that leads with conservative values and strong personal convictions," Shine said.

“When I think about Dr. Ott’s leadership at TISD I recall a statement by General of the Army Douglas MacArthur who stated, ‘A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others.’"

This resolution officially recognized Ott for his Texas Association of School Boards’ State Superintendent of the Year honor.

Ott was then honored by Senator Pete Flores, who represents District 24, which includes Temple ISD.

In his recognition, Ott was honored with Senate Resolution 147 - which highlighted many of the same accomplishments mentioned in the House Resolution.

"Dr. Ott is a phenomenal superintendent and community leader and it was an honor to have him join me on the Senate floor today to celebrate his incredible accomplishments,” Flores said.

Officials said Ott was also named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year and was the Texas nominee for National Superintendent of the Year.

Representing Temple ISD, the 6A school district is located in Central Texas with nearly 8,700 students in grades Pre-K through 12.

Recent accomplishments for the district include partnering with farmers for school meals, advancing female students in STEM and receiving a grant to support Autism education.