Temple Fire and Rescue responded to smoke and flames coming from a cabinet shop near Highway 36 and Barnhardt Road.

Firefighters were dispatched around 6:47 p.m. to the business after the fire was called in by a passerby. Temple police and EMS responded to scene as well, but no occupants were located.

"At this time there are no reports of injuries associated with this call," said Temple fire. "The cause of the fire is still under investigation."