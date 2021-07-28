Teenager in San Antonio arrested after Snapchat video shows her stealing necklace from dead man

SAN ANTONIO, TX — A teenager in San Antonio was seen in a Snapchat video stealing the necklace from the body of a man they found under a drainage ditch.

According to KSAT, an arrest warrant affidavit states 17-year-old Bethany Martin and a female friend discovered the man's body near an intersection in Southwest Bexar County Monday morning.

Investigators said the girls called a friend who arrived and called authorities.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the man's death a suicide. He was 25-years-old.

Deputies received the footage anonymously on Tuesday.

One video showed Martin and her friend near the man's body and another shows Martin removing a chain and a medallion from his neck, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigators recognized the girls in the video as witnesses at the scene.

In an interview with investigators, Martin said her friend liked the necklace and medallion around the man's neck.

According to the affidavit, Martin said she removed the jewelry from the man's body and proceeded to remove the medallion from the chain.

Martin then gave the medallion to her friend and tossed the necklace into the grass.

The friend is not listed in Bexar County Jail records and told deputies that she recorded the incident on Snapchat.

She said the medallion "matched her fashion style." She then proceeded to put it on her own necklace according to the affidavit.

The girl proceeded to give the medallion to authorities so they could return it to the man's next of kin.

Booking records indicate Martin was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft to a human corpse or grave.

Records show her bond was set at $2,000 and she has since been released from jail.

