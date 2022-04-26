Teen arrested, facing felony charge for bringing gun to school: Rockdale police

ROCKDALE, Texas — A 15-year-old Rockdale ISD student has been arrested for bringing a gun to school, said officials.

Around 12:59 p.m. Monday, officers were notified by Rockdale High School faculty that a firearm had been discovered in a high school student's backpack, according to the Rockdale Police Department.

Faculty had received an anonymous tip through the district's "Quick tip" program.

Upon securing the firearm and notifying the police, the student in question fled prior to law enforcement's arrival, said Rockdale police.

The teen was later located and arrested for possessing a firearm in a gun-free school zone, a 3rd-degree felony.

The juvenile suspect has since been placed in the Rockdale Regional Juvenile Justice Center pending a detention hearing to be held later this week.

Authorities have since learned the juvenile suspect was carrying the firearm for "protection" after receiving perceived threats the previous day.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.