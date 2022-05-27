Teacher who died in Texas school shooting was married to school district police officer

ABC News has confirmed that Eva Mireles, a teacher who died in the Robb Elementary school shooting, was married to school district police officer, Ruben Ruiz, according to a family member.

Mirele was an educator of 17 years and has one daughter. Her school bio reads "I have a supportive, fun, and loving family," and mentions Officer Ruiz as well.

Mirele's bio also reads that she had been co-teaching with Irma Garcia, a second teacher killed in the shooting, for 5 years.

Garcia’s husband passed away due to grief just two days after the tragic shooting, according to their family.

Officer Ruiz is also one of three school district officers listed as instructing an active shooter training course that was hosted by the department in March 2022.

The First State Bank of Uvalde has an account open for the families affected by the massacre. Anyone who would like to donate can do so at any First State Bank branch.

All checks should be made payable to the "Robb School Memorial Fund," and Zelle donations can be made to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.