TEA provides one-time $1,500 grant to families of special education students

The Texas Education Agency is providing a one-time $1,500 grant to families of special education students with disabilities.

The online accounts of $1,500 are for parents of eligible students who have been impacted by COVID-19 school closures, according to Supplemental Special Education Services. Families can use the money to purchase goods and services from the SSES marketplace.

New eligibility criteria begins on Monday, Nov. 1. To qualify students must be enrolled in a Texas public school in PreK through 12th grade, and also be a student with a disability served through special education.

Applications can be found on the agency's website, applicants will receive an email confirming that their application has been received. Anyone who qualifies will receive an email from Info@Classwallet.com with further instructions on how to set up their account.

Once applicants are given access to their account they must sign the parent affidavit in 30 days and start spending the money within their account in the next 6 months.