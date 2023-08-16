TDLR warns people of thousands of abandoned wells after 3 hog hunters died in an underground cistern

TEXAS — The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is warning Texans of potentially thousands of abandoned water wells that pose dangers for animals and people alike.

The release from the state agency comes after the deaths of three hog hunters and their dog in Bastrop County earlier this month, who authorities say died after trying to rescue their dog from an underground, abandoned cistern filled with toxic gas and water.

Bastrop County law enforcement said the three hunters and their dog succumbed to the toxic fumes.

Now the TDLR is warning Texans that there might be thousands of abandoned or deteriorating wells across the state, similar to the cistern the hog hunters were in.

"Cisterns, which are not regulated in Texas, have solid bottoms and sealed sides so they store water," the agency said in a release. "Although cisterns are not wells, this tragedy shows how below-ground water storage tanks can be just as dangerous as abandoned or deteriorated wells."

In addition to posing physical dangers, such as falling into an uncapped well, the TDLR said abandoned and deteriorating wells pose more health and safety hazards by contaminating groundwater.

These wells can be a direct conduit for contaminants like chemicals, animal waste and pesticides to carry over into aquifers, the agency said.

The TDLR said that abandoned and deteriorating wells should be reported to them with the address of the well or GPS coordinates to make sure that the site adheres to necessary safety measures.

Abandoned and deteriorating wells can be reported at the TDLR website.

The agency also said that landowners are responsible for abandoned or deteriorating wells on their property. Property owners may choose to plug the well themselves or hire a contractor to perform the job to bring the well into compliance.

"Landowners who are not sure if there are abandoned water wells on their property should look for plastic, steel, brick or concrete casing (pipe) that may extend above ground, or for a hole in the ground with no apparent bottom," the agency said. "Some abandoned wells have concrete or brick casing extending above ground or a windmill with missing blades. Abandoned or deteriorated well casings or pipes may be cut off at ground level, posing an additional threat."