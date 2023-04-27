TDEM asking Texans to report damage from Wednesday's storms

TEXAS — For anyone who suffered any damage from the storms that ripped through Central Texas on Wednesday, the State of Texas wants to hear about it.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is asking people to report property damage using the agency's State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey.

"Reporting storm damage is a critical step to helping Texas communities recover from this severe weather," said Texas Emergency Management Chief, Nim Kidd.

This includes reporting any damages sustained to homes and businesses during the powerful storm.

The survey can be filled out in English and Spanish.

The information helps emergency management determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.

Simply go to damage.tdem.texas.gov and click on "Severe Weather April 26th – Ongoing."