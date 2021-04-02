TDCJ correctional officer passes away after battle with COVID-19

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is mourning the loss of a correctional officer who passed away after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Luis Hernandez, a 58-year-old correctional officer, had more than 12 years of service with TDCJ and was assigned to the Rufus H. Duncan Unit in Diboll.

Previously, he had served at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville.

Officer Hernandez became ill with COVID like symptoms, tested positive and was hospitalized on March 8, 2021, according to TDCJ.

He was placed in Intensive Care where he died from COVID related complications on March 31, 2021.

“It is a choice to serve. Luis Hernandez made that choice to help others,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “Officer Hernandez was well respected among staff, loved his job, and his TDCJ family. His passing leaves a huge void at the Duncan Unit and with those who knew him. He will be deeply missed and always remembered.”

“Luis Hernandez was a truly devoted family man and was loved by many, said TDCJ Correctional Institutions Director Bobby Lumpkin. “Those who knew him will remember him as a man with a great sense of humor who took great pride in his job. Officer Hernandez’s passion was serving and helping others. There wasn’t a stranger or friend he would not speak or lend a hand too.”

Officer Hernandez is survived by his wife and three children, according to TDCJ.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said they have had forty-five employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.