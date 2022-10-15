Tax deadline approaching, last day to file is October 17

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Most Americans filed their taxes for the April 15 deadline, but those who needed a little more time to file received an automatic extension of six months.

Now, the deadline to file your 2021 taxes is approaching.

Mark Steber is a chief tax information officer and recommends for anyone who filed for an extension to file online.

“You electronically file your tax return here in the final hours,” said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson-Hewitt. “You certainly don’t want to put it in the mail and risk a postage shortage and then it gets sent back and then you’re late. If you electronically file your return, it’s always a best practice, but especially here at the last deadline.”

With October 15 falling on a Saturday, the last day to file your taxes is Monday, October 17.