Suspects wanted in fatal shooting and theft at Houston convenience store

HOUSTON — Two young individuals are wanted for the fatal shooting of a convenience store employee in Houston.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 27, a young black male and young black female confronted 37-year-old Yogesh Sharma at a convenience store on 6524 Weston Street and allegedly shot him while he was entering his vehicle.

Houston police say the male suspect shot Sharma "more than once" before entering his gray Toyota Camry and fleeing the scene.

WANTED: Help us ID these 2 suspects, a young male & female, wanted in the fatal shooting of a convenience store employee at 6524 Weston St. on Sept 27.



More info: https://t.co/pf5yEb1jlB



Anonymous tips @CrimeStopHOU for reward up to $5K or call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/wQRQXfwfw5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 5, 2022

The vehicle was found abandoned the next day. Police did not specify where.

Officials determined Sharma died at the scene.

The male is described as being shirtless with a beard, wearing a purple beanie hat, black track pants with white stripes and tan slides. His female companion is described as wearing a black bonnet, black tank top, purple track pants with white stripes and black slides/flip flops.

Police did not provide a possible motive for the crime.

Those with information regarding the identity of the suspects are urged to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600. Anonymous reporting is available via Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS where a reward up to $5,000 may be granted.