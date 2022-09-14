Suspect in murders of Texas family arrested over 8 years later, authorities say

A suspect in the murders of a Texas family, including two children ages 9 and 7, has been arrested over 8 years later, authorities said.

On January 30 of 2014, deputies responded to a residence in Cypress to find the four members of the Sun family deceased from gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday homicide investigators charged Feng Lu, 58, with capital murder.

Lu was taken into custody after he arrived from China in San Francisco, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

"He was transported to the San Mateo County Jail where he is being held pending extradition to Texas," said Gonzalez.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).