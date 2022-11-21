Suspect in Cameron shooting arrested after 16-year-old wounded

A 27-year-old man from Houston has been arrested after a shooting left a 16-year-old girl wounded over the weekend.

The Cameron Police Department said Raul Alcaraz was in custody, he is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday officers met with the victim at the Milam County Sheriff's Office parking lot. Officers learned that the victim had been shot during a domestic altercation.

"The dispute originated as a domestic disturbance between a separate party that turned into a road rage incident where the brother on the mother's side of the dispute chased the father in his vehicle," said the police department.

Cameron police said Alcaraz got out of his vehicle and fired multiple shots, striking the 16-year-old in the leg.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.