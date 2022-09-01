Suspect apprehended after suspicious vehicle spotted in Gatesville High parking lot

Gatesville ISD said a suspect has been apprehended after a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the high school parking lot and all campuses went into "secure mode."

The school district said in a social media post that students noticed the vehicle in the Gatesville High School parking lot blaring music with out-of-state plates and no parking ID.

"These students did an excellent job of immediately notifying the high school front office staff and providing a description of the vehicle," said the school district. "As a precaution, all of our campuses went into "secure mode" which means even the front door to the campus is locked so that visitors cannot even get into the front office."

School resource officers, the Gatesville Police Department, and sheriff's deputies were able to spot the vehicle driving near the Boys and Girls Club.