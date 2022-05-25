Student arrested after pistol found in car near North Texas school, police say

Police in North Texas have located and arrested a juvenile suspect after receiving a phone call that a man allegedly holding a rifle was seen walking toward a school.
Officers observed an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle inside a vehicle used by the suspect, according to Richardson police.
Richardson police said around 11 a.m. they received a phone call from a business in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road "reporting a male holding what appeared to be a rifle."
"The male was last seen walking towards Berkner High School, located at 1600 East Spring Valley Road," said police.
Police said within minutes, numerous officers from various units responded to the high school to investigate. Officers identified the suspect as a student of Berkner High.
"Further investigation led to the discovery of a vehicle used by the suspect in the parking lot of 1551 East Spring Valley Road," said police. "Inside the vehicle, officers observed what appeared to be an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle."
The juvenile was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying weapons in a weapon-free school zone, a state jail felony.
This comes just one day after 19 children and two teachers died in a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school.
"No further information is being released on the suspect due to his age," said Richardson police. " ... we recognize the vigilant awareness and actions of the person who initially called 911 to alert law enforcement."
Read below for a full statement from Richardson police:
The Richardson Police Department would like to remind the public of the importance to report suspicious activity, as we recognize the vigilant awareness and actions of the person who initially called 911 to alert law enforcement. The Richardson Police Department continues to work in partnership with Richardson ISD, Plano ISD, and our faith-based organizations to ensure the safety of our community, especially at our schools and places of worship."