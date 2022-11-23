Staying safe on the road this Thanksgiving

WACO, Texas — The AAA predicts about 54 million people will travel this holiday - a 1.5 percent increase from last year.

Texas being one of the largest states ranks number one for most Thanksgiving deaths, with the majority of fatal crashes happening between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Texas DPS will be on patrol this holiday, with more people expect to travel this year for Thanksgiving.

Following traffic laws sergeant Bryan Washko said, like not texting and driving or moving over to an open lane if someone is on the side of the road, can reduce a lot of crashes.

The majority of fatal crashes during the holidays are a result of alcohol consumption or excessive speed. Sergeant Washko said this can be avoided.

“Make sure to take those keys if someone’s had to much to drink do not let them operate a vehicle. The last thing we want to do is get someone injured or killed and DWI penalties of course start around 15 thousand for the first one," said Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Arrive alive is the motto, on top of following those traffic laws.

DPS troopers also encourage people to check things like windshield wipers and tires as the summer may have taken a toll and warped them.