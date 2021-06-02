State Fair of Texas returns this fall with a 'Howdy, Folks!'

DALLAS, TX — The State Fair of Texas is back this fall!

In a press release on their website, The State Fair of Texas announced that after a year hiatus due to the pandemic it's returning on September 24, 2021.

The theme for this year's State Fair is "Howdy, Folks!" as they welcome people from all walks of life back to the fair.

“This year’s commemorative theme art encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about – being together,” said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president. “None of us could have predicted all that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring with it, but we feel so grateful to carry on the State Fair’s 135-year history and welcome everyone back with a warm, ‘Howdy, Folks!,’ this year. We’re excited to make up for lost time and help families and friends from all walks of life reconnect again, while making new memories to last a lifetime.”

Whether you usually go for all the State Fair food or the Texas Auto Show, the State Fair always has something for everyone.

The 24-day exposition begins on September 24, 2021, and ends on October 17, 2021.

The State Fair will adhere to applicable CDC guidelines to help protect all fairgoers, vendors, and team members

For more information on the Fair’s COVID-19 precautions, please visit BigTex.com/COVID .

Season passes are now on sale online. More ticketing information will be available in the coming months.

