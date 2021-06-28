STAAR results show sharp decline in math proficiency levels

AUSTIN, TX — According to the Texas Education Agency's data, the pandemic has set back math proficiency progress by years.

Analyzing the results of the 2021 STAAR exam, 3rd to 8th graders' showed a sharp decline in math proficiency after steadily increasing to 50% in 2019.

Due to the pandemic, the STAAR exam was not administered in 2020.

For 2021, that figure is back down to 35%, just one percentage point above where the state was reporting in 2013.

This year's results also showed that economically disadvantaged students, that were required to transition to virtual learning, showed the largest decrease in math proficiency.

At 34% not meeting proficiency, Hispanic students were the most negatively impacted by learning math virtually, according to this data.

However, other core subjects, such as English, did not show a sharp decline.

For 3rd to 8th graders in the state, there was only a 4% decrease in proficiency when compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

For a full look at the 2020 STAAR exam results, read here.

