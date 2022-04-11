Southern Plains wildfire activity possible Tuesday

A wildfire outbreak is possible Tuesday in the Texas Panhandle, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The event may impact communities near Canadian, Amarillo, Childress and Lubbock, and can be compared to the high impact Santa Ana wildfire events that occur in southern California, said the Texas A&M Forest Service.

"When these critical to extreme weather conditions combine with the extremely dry vegetation across the landscape, there is a possibility that multiple large, significant wildfires will occur prompting evacuations and threatening communities," said the forest service.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said communities in the Southern Plains are asked to make evacuation preparations in advance by:

Preparing multiple evacuation routes in case one is compromised by heavy smoke.

Assembling a go-kit that can be grabbed easily and includes the following items: Supplies for both people and pets; Prescription medications or other necessary medical equipment; Papers and important documents such as insurance and identification documents; Personal needs including food, water, clothing, money and a first aid kit; Priceless items such as photos, family heirlooms and any other irreplaceable or valuable items.