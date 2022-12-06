Some Texas hospitals face risk of closure

WACO, Texas — Nearly twice as many Texas hospitals, or almost 1 in 10, are at risk of closure since before the pandemic according to the 2022 COVID-19 impact report.

26 percent of rural hospitals in the state are at risk of closing, compared to a 5 percent risk for urban facilities, the report found.

John Henderson president of the Texas organization of rural and community hospitals says the 2022 report is spot on with the findings.

This comes with CARES act funding set to expire and rural hospitals seeing fewer patients.

Henderson says rural hospitals recently have been struggling to stay afloat and are looking forward to the upcoming legislative session that could provide some relief soon.

“In the last two sessions they’ve targeted some enhanced Medicaid reimbursement for rural hospitals and so going into the next legislative session, we're going to be looking for more solutions like that,” said Henderson.

