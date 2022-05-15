Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Worth area woman

Texas Department of Public Safety (Thun).PNG
(Texas Department of Public Safety)
Sharon Thun
Texas Department of Public Safety (Thun).PNG
Posted at 3:58 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 16:58:51-04

BRIDGEPORT, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Sharon Thun of Bridgeport.

Texas Department of Public Safety (Thun 2).PNG
Sharon Thun

Thun was last seen at 7:13 P.M. Saturday at the 2000 Block of County Road 3840 in Bridgeport.

http://dedicatedhosting.pro

She is described as having gray hair and brown eyes, being 5ft tall and weighing about 95 pounds, according to Bridgeport police.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue lining, gray spandex leggings and black and white tennis shoes.

Thun has a beagle with her, said police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at (940) 627-5971.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019