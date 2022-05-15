Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Worth area woman

BRIDGEPORT, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Sharon Thun of Bridgeport.

(Texas Department of Public Safety) Sharon Thun

Thun was last seen at 7:13 P.M. Saturday at the 2000 Block of County Road 3840 in Bridgeport.

She is described as having gray hair and brown eyes, being 5ft tall and weighing about 95 pounds, according to Bridgeport police.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue lining, gray spandex leggings and black and white tennis shoes.

Thun has a beagle with her, said police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at (940) 627-5971.