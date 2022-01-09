Silver Alert issued for missing Bay City man

BAY CITY, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old Hairl Bundick of Bay City.

Bundick was last seen at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of private road 503 in Bay City.

He is described as having gray hair and eyes, and weighing about 165 pounds, according to Bay City police.

Bundick was last seen wearing a gray Dallas Cowboys cap with a star, an orange striped Western shirt with a torn pocket and khaki pants.

He also had a large cut on his right hand which may be bandaged.

The missing elderly is believed to be in a 2013 black GMC Sierra with license plate number GSZ2122, said Texas DPS.