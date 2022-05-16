Silver Alert issued for missing Arlington man

ARLINGTON, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for 88-year-old Alan Roberts of Arlington.

(Texas Department of Public Safety)

Roberts was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the 700 Block of Sundance Drive in Arlington.

He is described as having blue eyes and white hair, standing at 5 feet and 10 inches and weighing about 180 pounds.

Roberts was last seen wearing a beige plaid shirt with beige pants.

He may possibly be wearing glasses, said police.

(Texas Department of Public Safety)

Roberts drives a 2013 silver SRX Cadillac with the following Texas license plate: BSP5023.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Arlington Police Department at (817) 459-5772.