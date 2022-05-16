Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Silver Alert issued for missing Arlington man

Arlington Police Department (Facebook).PNG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Arlington Police Department (Facebook)
Arlington Police Department (Facebook).PNG
Posted at 10:16 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 11:17:40-04

ARLINGTON, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for 88-year-old Alan Roberts of Arlington.

(Texas Department of Public Safety) 1.PNG

Roberts was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the 700 Block of Sundance Drive in Arlington.

now

He is described as having blue eyes and white hair, standing at 5 feet and 10 inches and weighing about 180 pounds.

Roberts was last seen wearing a beige plaid shirt with beige pants.

He may possibly be wearing glasses, said police.

(Texas Department of Public Safety) 2.PNG

Roberts drives a 2013 silver SRX Cadillac with the following Texas license plate: BSP5023.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Arlington Police Department at (817) 459-5772.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019