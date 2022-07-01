Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old man who was on his way to Alabama

Kansas police have issued a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old man after traffic cameras last read his vehicle plate number on I-35 near San Antonio.

Hayes left his house in Towanda on Monday, June 20, on his way to Anniston, Alabama. Authorities said he somehow got turned around in Fort Worth when he talked to his family on the phone on Sunday.

Texarkana police said traffic cameras last read his vehicle plate number on I-35 near San Antonio and but his cellphone was pinged in their area and there has been no contact since.

"He was driving his black 2014 Dodge Ram truck with Kansas license plate 576-HZW," said police. "There is a black bull bar on the front of the truck and a black tool box mounted in the bed of the truck."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.