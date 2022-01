A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man in Texas

Clyde Freeman was last seen around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the 1300 Block of Euclid Street in Beaumont. Freeman is believed to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, black T-Shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call (409) 832-1234 to report information to Beaumont Police Department.