Shoemaker High charged after rumored threat prompted lockdown on Monday

Killeen ISD police have charged a 16-year-old Shoemaker High student after a rumored threat prompted a lockdown on Monday.

Police said the student was charged on Tuesday with false alarm, a state jail felony. Killeen ISD said students and staff in the school were never in any danger.

"Our students must understand that we are serious about school safety and any person making or spreading false threats, against our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Killeen ISD.

The school district said that while the threat was "quickly discovered to be unfounded," the rumors cause unnecessary panic and fear in the community.

"The safety of every student, every day, is our very highest priority," said police. "Please be absolutely assured that we work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students, and we always deal aggressively with any such report."