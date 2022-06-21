Sherman police searching for suspect of bank robbery

SHERMAN, Texas — The Sherman Police Department is currently investigating a recent bank robbery and searching for the suspect.

On Tuesday morning, the suspect entered the Chase Bank on the 200 block of North Travis Street.

Police say the suspect demanded money from a teller.

The suspect did not receive any money and left through the west doors of the bank towards Crockett Street, police say.

Police described the suspect as a white male, around 5 feet 6 inches, wearing a white short-sleeve shirt, dark shorts, a gray hat, brown sandals, and a blue medical mask.

An approximate age for the suspect was not provided.

Those with information about the case are urged to contact Sherman police at (903)-892-7290 or Det. Hapiuk at (903)-892-7324.