Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway

WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6.

Samara is 15 years old and of "dark" complexion. She stands at 5 feet 2 inches with brown eyes and black hair. She is approximately 130 pounds.

Officials said she may be in the Houston area, approximately an hour south of Willis.

Those aware of Samara's whereabouts or have additional information are urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department at (936) 760-5800 and refer to case number 22A268624.