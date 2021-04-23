Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most Central Texas counties until 8 pm

Severe Thunderstorm Watch 4-23
Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 23, 2021
CENTRAL TEXAS — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most counties in Central Texas until 8 pm.

The watch was issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Mills and Robertson counties.

The watch was issued by the National Weather Service at 12:38 pm and is set to expire at 8 pm.

The main threat in this system includes large hail but some strong winds and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out later this afternoon and evening.

