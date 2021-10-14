Senior police officer with Houston Police Department dies of COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas — A senior police officer with the Houston Police Department died on Oct. 13 after fighting COVID-19.

In a Facebook post from the Police Department, Police Chief Troy Finner announced the passing of Senior Police Officer John Wilbanks.

Officer Wilbanks, 53, had been with the department since June of 1994 and worked in the Southeast, Southwest, Clear Lake, Traffic Enforcement, Vehicular Crimes, Tactical Operations and Air and Marine Divisions.

Officer Wilbanks was most recently assigned to the Special Operations Division.

This is the second line of duty death due to COVID-19 for the Houston Police Department.