Senate hearing on gun reform turns tense in aftermath of mass shootings

A Senate hearing on gun reform turned tense in the aftermath of the recent mass shootings.

In his opening statement, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal accused Republicans of having no solution on guns.

Senator Ted Cruz pushed back blasting Democrats for their "ridiculous theater."

"Thoughts and prayers are not enough," Sen. Blumenthal said. "And yet thoughts and prayers is all we have heard from my colleagues on the other side. Thoughts and prayers must lead to action."

"I agree. It is time for us to do something," Senator Ted Cruz said. "And every time there's a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders."

Cruz said proposals by Democrats take guns away from law abiding citizens.

"When you disarm law, abiding citizens, you make them more likely to be victims. If you want to stop these murders, go after the murderers," Cruz said.

The Democratic-led House passed two bills this month that would expand background checks for those getting guns.

It would require checks for all sales and transfers including between private parties at gun shows and over the internet.

The bills are unlikely to get enough Republican support to pass in the Senate, according to CNN.