Sen. Cornyn booed at GOP convention in Houston over gun reform: Video

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) — The lead Republican negotiating congress' bipartisan gun safety package did not get a warm welcome in his home state this week.

A crowd booed Senator John Cornyn as he discussed the compromise proposal at the Texas GOP convention Friday.

Cornyn said he pushed back against Democrats who wanted a slew of new gun control measures in the bill, including an assault weapons ban.

He also confirmed pushing back against a new three-week mandatory waiting period for all gun purchases, universal background checks and licensing requirements.

Cornyn left Washington Thursday without coming to an agreement with Democrats on how to convert their framework on gun legislation into an actual bill.

Lawmakers from both parties are facing pressure to get something done in the wake of recent mass shootings in the country...

But it is unclear if any legislation could overcome a filibuster in the Senate.