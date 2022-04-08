Security guard injured during fight among students at Waco High

A security guard fell and sustained an injury while trying to break up a fight between students at Waco High School on Friday.

Waco ISD spokesperson Alice Jauregui said the incident lasted about two minutes in the high school cafeteria.

"There was a brief altercation involving two students in the cafeteria at Waco High School," said Jauregui. "Staff members were able to intervene immediately."

As staff members worked to break up the fight, three other students became involved.

"In the course of removing one of those students from the area, a security guard fell and possibly sustained an injury to a lower extremity," said Jauregui.