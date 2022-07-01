Second suspect charged for death at off-campus party near Baylor

Waco police said on Monday that a second suspect was charged for the death of a Houston man at an off-campus Baylor party.

Police said Jaytron Damon Scott was served a murder warrant by special crimes detectives for the murder of 24-year-old Joseph Craig Thomas Jr. which took place just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, in the 2300 block of South 2nd Street.

"Scott is currently at the Harris County jail on unrelated charges and is scheduled to be extradited to McLennan County," said police.

Calvin Nichols Jr. was also arrested earlier this month. Nichols was served a warrant from Waco police special crimes detectives while in custody at the Harris County Jail.