SCOTUS ruling upholds Trump-era program requiring asylum seekers remain in Mexico

CENTRAL TEXAS — A recent ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a Trump-era program impacting migrants.

The ruling requires asylum seekers to remain in Mexico.

American Gateways works to help up to 300 migrants in the Waco area every year as they adjust to life in the U.S.

"The problem with 'Remain in Mexico' is that it doesn't help anyone," Edna Yang told 25 News.

She is the Co-Executive Director of the Nonprofit.

She fears the policy, overturned by the Biden administration, and then re-established by the high court ruling will hurt families in search of a better life.

"It's an inhumane policy," Yang said. "The people who are coming to the border are people that are seeking protection and fearing persecution and harm. They're fearing death."

The Texas Farm Bureau, an influential force in politics, supports 'Remain in Mexico.'

Russell Boening is state president of the organization representing Central Texas farmers and ranchers.

Boening toured the border with a Farm Bureau delegation in August, seeing firsthand how undocumented immigrants making their way here are being exploited.

"These folks are issued wrist bands by the cartels and that says, 'ok you've paid me and it's ok for you to cross now," Boening explained.

He believes the Supreme Court ruling will provide much-needed relief to landowners on the border who are overwhelmed by the surge of migrants.

"Yes, there's economic damage no doubt," Boening said. "There's damage to crops, damage to fences, damage to water supplies."

Boening feels enforcing the policy will give border communities a much-needed break from a crisis with no end in sight.

"The sheer number is just unsustainable," Boening said.

But Yang argues non-asylum seekers are still coming across.

"This idea that the Supreme Court made this decision and so we're going to get a break at the border and so it's going to be so much better for those farmers down there is false," Yang said.

Her take: it's a misunderstanding of how immigration works.