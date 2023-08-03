Watch Now
San Jacinto County wildfire leaves 2 firefighters injured, fire 100% contained

Texas A&amp;M Forest Service
Snowhill wildfire, San Jacinto County | August 2, 2023.
Posted at 8:54 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 21:56:48-04

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — Two firefighters with the Texas A&M Forest Service have suffered first- and second-degree burns after battling the "Snowhill" wildfire Wednesday afternoon in San Jacinto County.

The fire has since been contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

The injuries occurred when fire personnel were constructing containment lines, the agency said.

"Both injured firefighters received burns from radiant heat and were taken to the hospital where they are receiving treatment," the agency said.

According to the agency, the fire was reported around 5 p.m. Wednesday spreading across 50 acres at 10 percent containment.

Within hours, the agency said the fire had spread to over 200 acres and did not reach 100 percent containment until around 8:30 p.m.

Aircraft and bulldozers were also used to combat the fire, the agency said.

