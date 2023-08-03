San Jacinto County wildfire leaves 2 firefighters injured, fire 100% contained

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — Two firefighters with the Texas A&M Forest Service have suffered first- and second-degree burns after battling the "Snowhill" wildfire Wednesday afternoon in San Jacinto County.

The fire has since been contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

The injuries occurred when fire personnel were constructing containment lines, the agency said.

"Both injured firefighters received burns from radiant heat and were taken to the hospital where they are receiving treatment," the agency said.

Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2, fire behavior on the #SnowhillFire in San Jacinto County intensified in an area where personnel were constructing containment lines. Two Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters received burn injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/k3MOCpjBVw — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 3, 2023

According to the agency, the fire was reported around 5 p.m. Wednesday spreading across 50 acres at 10 percent containment.

Update: the #SnowhillFire in San Jacinto County is an estimated 200 acres and 50% contained. Dozers are building fireline along each flank of the fire, as helicopters and super scoopers continue to drop water to slow spread. #txfire pic.twitter.com/YgU6WEHJ9B — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 2, 2023

Within hours, the agency said the fire had spread to over 200 acres and did not reach 100 percent containment until around 8:30 p.m.

Aircraft and bulldozers were also used to combat the fire, the agency said.