San Antonio Police say 2-year-old at center of AMBER Alert has safely been located

An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for 2-year-old Kayeden Stutzman out of San Antonio.

San Antonio Police say they have safely located Kayeden just before 2 pm on Wednesday.

Kayeden had last been seen in the 11000 block of Parliament St San Antonio at 11 pm on July 6, 2021.

Kayeden has blue eyes with blond hair, weighs approximately 25 lbs and is 3'0".

The suspect was 28-year-old Erik Stutzman who has brown eyes and black hair, weighs approximately 140 lbs and is 5'8".

They were suspected to be in a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with Texas plates that read NTZ6442.

