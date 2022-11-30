Salvation Army gives community options to donate on 'Day of Giving'

WACO, Texas — The Tuesday after Black Friday is nationally known as the ‘Day of Giving’.

The day is global generosity movement created to encourage communities to give back. The Salvation Army in Waco is just one of many non-profits getting involved.

Major James Taylor with the Salvation Army says if you cannot give to either of those you still have options to be of service to your community.

Slim Chickens in Waco was looking to help on this ‘Day of Giving’. If you mention Slim Chicken when you order your food, part of the proceeds goes to the Salvation Army. Finding a red kettle to donate to also helps.

The Salvation Army says even if you are not able to donate money, you can volunteer your time.

Volunteers are needed just as much as the donations with the Christmas holiday drawing closer.

Major Taylor says any kind of help is appreciated dealing with the influx of people they are helping this year.