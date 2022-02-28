Watch
RodeoHouston returns after 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19

Houston Rodeo
Posted at 7:35 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 08:35:00-05

HOUSTON, Texas — RodeoHouston is kicking off this morning after being canceled due to the pandemic for the last two years.

Indeed, all the fun you would expect to have is back in action, including the "calf scramble" and the horse show.

Their larger-than-life concerts are also back!

Here's a look at this week's lineup:

Tonight's closing entertainment will be country singer Cody Johnson.

Tomorrow, Keith Urban is playing.

On Wednesday, the headline featured will be Tim McGraw!

Then on Thursday, For King and Country will take the stage before pop star Ricky Martin finishes up the line-up Friday night.

