Road rage turns deadly for reasons unknown: Officials

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities report an incident of road rage turned fatal on Thursday in Harris County.

A male driving westbound on the North Sam Houston Toll Road approaching the Veterans Memorial toll plaza was involved in an altercation with a black male in an SUV Crossover between the ages of 20-25.

The first male, whose race wasn't disclosed, was traveling with a passenger in the front seat, according to officials.

Both drivers exited their vehicles. The SUV Crossover driver then fired multiple shots into the passenger side with the passenger being struck.

Donnie Williams, 30, was identified as the victim and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities are asking the general public for information regarding the incident. Officials say they are trying to pinpoint the exact location on the main lanes of the tollway when the gunfire occurred.

Those with information are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713)-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-TIPS. Those who've witnessed the altercation directly can additionally contact (713)-221-6000.