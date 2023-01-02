Report: Texas spent $12M to bus over 16K migrants across country in 2022

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Texas says it has bused more than 16-thousand migrants from its state to northern cities this year.

The office of Gov. Abbott released a year-end review of his program Thursday.

Officials say the state started busing migrants to so-called sanctuary cities on April 13th.

At first Washington, DC was the only destination... But New York, Chicago and Philadelphia were eventually added.

All of the migrants may not be easily accounted for.

The state division of emergency management previously indicated some migrants voluntarily disembark in other cities before buses reached their destinations.

As of August 9, Texas has paid the charter company providing the buses more than 12 million dollars.