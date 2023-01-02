Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

Report: Texas spent $12M to bus over 16K migrants across country in 2022

migrants busing.PNG
 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Migrants from Texas arrive at the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City on Aug. 17.
migrants busing.PNG
Posted at 6:20 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 19:20:50-05

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Texas says it has bused more than 16-thousand migrants from its state to northern cities this year.

The office of Gov. Abbott released a year-end review of his program Thursday.

Officials say the state started busing migrants to so-called sanctuary cities on April 13th.

At first Washington, DC was the only destination... But New York, Chicago and Philadelphia were eventually added.

All of the migrants may not be easily accounted for.

The state division of emergency management previously indicated some migrants voluntarily disembark in other cities before buses reached their destinations.

As of August 9, Texas has paid the charter company providing the buses more than 12 million dollars.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019